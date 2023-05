Spain's Civil Guard said Friday it had arrested 26 people in raids on illegal wells in the Andalusia region, as part of a widening crackdown on unauthorized water use amid a prolonged drought. The Civil Guard's environmental crimes division said it had identified 250 infractions by fruit farmers…



#spain #civilguard #andalusia #axarquia #malaga #guadalquivir #catalonia #spanish #westernmediterranean #doñana