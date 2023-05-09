Amazon Labor Union's vice president, Derrick Palmer, resigns after assault charges become public

Amazon Labor Union vice president Derrick Palmer stands at a bus stop in front of the Amazon warehouse he helped unionize in 2022. Erika Martinez/Insider Amazon Labor Union vice president Derrick Palmer was charged with two counts of assault last year. The ALU has struggled with internal tensions…



#amazonlaborunion #derrickpalmer #amazon #erikamartinez #chrissmalls #statenisland #dearbrotherssisters #palmer #smalls #gofundme