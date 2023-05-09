Two NYU business school students fatally shot during vacation in Puerto Rico

Two New York University business students were killed while on vacation in Puerto Rico over the weekend, school officials said. The victims were identified as Franco Medina Angulo and Sergio Palomino Ruiz, international students from Peru who were enrolled in the Stern School of Business, an NYU…



#newyorkuniversity #puertorico #medinaangulo #sergiopalominoruiz #peru #nyu #johnbeckman #loizastreet #sanjuan #university