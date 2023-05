Secretary of State Anthony Blinken will hold a joint news briefing with British Foreign Secretary James Cleverly Tuesday following Russian President Vladimir Putin declaring that the West has unleashed “a real war” against Russia. The event is scheduled to start at 12:15 p.m. ET. Watch the…



#anthonyblinken #jamescleverly #russian #vladimirputin #ukraine #moscow #western #nazigermany #worldwarii