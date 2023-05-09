Imran Khan's supporters storm Pak army HQs, chant slogans against establishment
Published
In unprecedented scenes, supporters of former prime minister Imran Khan on Tuesday stormed the Pakistan army headquarters in the garrison city of Rawalpindi and the Corps Commander's residence in Lahore after his arrest in a corruption case. The 70-year-old leader's arrest comes a day after the powerful army accused him of levelling baseless allegations against a senior officer of the spy agency ISI.Full Article