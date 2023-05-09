Melania Finally Backs Trump’s Reelection Bid In First Interview Since Campaign Launch
Published
Former First Lady Melania Trump endorsed her husband’s campaign for a second presidency on Tuesday—marking her most significant public statements of support for former President Donald Trump’s White House bid—though the friendly Fox News interviewers didn’t ask about his ongoing legal woes amid…
#donaldtrump #melania #trump #petehegseth #florida #palmbeach #vogue #kamalaharris #jillbiden #hillaryclinton