With hindsight, one of Britain’s biggest building societies could definitely have picked a better day to launch a first-of-its-kind 100% mortgage. On Tuesday morning, just as the press release was being sent out and Skipton building society boss Stuart Haire was preparing for his BBC Radio 4 Today…



#skipton #stuarthaire #bbcradio4today #halifax #purplebricks #davidhollingworth #lcmortgages #grahamcox #bristol #nationwide