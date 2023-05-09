‘A Hole in the Fence? Seriously?!’ CNN’s John Berman Flabbergasted at Report on Philly Prison Escape

‘A Hole in the Fence? Seriously?!’ CNN’s John Berman Flabbergasted at Report on Philly Prison Escape

Upworthy

Published

CNN News Central anchor John Berman was taken aback at a report about two men who escaped from a Philadelphia prison Tuesday morning. Ameen Hurst, 18, and Nasir Grant, 24, escaped from the Philadelphia Industrial Correctional Facility around 8:30 p.m. Sunday, according to CNN. As Berman noted, the…

#cnnnewscentral #johnberman #philadelphia #ameenhurst #nasirgrant #dannyfreeman #shawshankredemption #timrobbins #hurst #philadelphians

Full Article