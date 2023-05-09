‘A Hole in the Fence? Seriously?!’ CNN’s John Berman Flabbergasted at Report on Philly Prison Escape

CNN News Central anchor John Berman was taken aback at a report about two men who escaped from a Philadelphia prison Tuesday morning. Ameen Hurst, 18, and Nasir Grant, 24, escaped from the Philadelphia Industrial Correctional Facility around 8:30 p.m. Sunday, according to CNN. As Berman noted, the…



#cnnnewscentral #johnberman #philadelphia #ameenhurst #nasirgrant #dannyfreeman #shawshankredemption #timrobbins #hurst #philadelphians