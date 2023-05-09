Photos show how Putin massively scaled back his Victory Day celebrations compared to the ostentatious military displays of previous years

A composite image shows tanks at the 2020 Victory Day parade in Moscow, compared to the 2023 parade. AP Photo/Alexander Zemlianichenko; Contributor/Getty Images Russia showed off its military power and equipment in its annual Victory Day celebrations. But this year's parade was much shorter, with…



#moscow #apphoto #victoryday #ukraine #may9victoryparade #soviet #nazigermany #russian #t34 #redsquare