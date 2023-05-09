Photos show how Putin massively scaled back his Victory Day celebrations compared to the ostentatious military displays of previous years

Photos show how Putin massively scaled back his Victory Day celebrations compared to the ostentatious military displays of previous years

Upworthy

Published

A composite image shows tanks at the 2020 Victory Day parade in Moscow, compared to the 2023 parade. AP Photo/Alexander Zemlianichenko; Contributor/Getty Images Russia showed off its military power and equipment in its annual Victory Day celebrations. But this year's parade was much shorter, with…

#moscow #apphoto #victoryday #ukraine #may9victoryparade #soviet #nazigermany #russian #t34 #redsquare

Full Article