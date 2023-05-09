Watch Gina Miles Float Through ‘The Voice’ Playoffs With a Chris Isaak Classic

The Voice playoffs on Monday night (May 8) saw eight contestants advance to the next round of the competition. Of the eight, Gina Miles managed to secure her spot with a stunning cover of Chris Isaak‘s hit “Wicked Game.’ Related Chris Isaak’s ‘Wicked Game’ Hits No. 1 on a Billboard Chart for the…



#voice #ginamiles #chrisisaaks #wickedgame #niallhoran #kellyclarkson #blakeshelton #isaak #davidlynch #wildatheart