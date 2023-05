Stripe and WhatsApp have partnered to enable Singapore businesses to accept payments in WhatsApp chats. With Stripe Connect and Stripe Checkout integrated into WhatsApp, Singapore customers and businesses can buy and sell directly in the Meta-owned messaging app using credit cards, debit cards and…



#singapore #whatsapp #meta #paynow #metahead #stephanekasriel #stripe #saritasingh #southeastasia #pymnts