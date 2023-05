European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said on Tuesday that Ukraine is fighting Russia for "European values" of "our liberty, our democracy, our freedom of thought and speech." Von der Leyen, the head of the EU’s executive branch, made a special trip to Kyiv to deliver the warm words…



