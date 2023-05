Man allegedly shoots 14-year-old girl playing hide-and-seek on his property in Louisiana

A Louisiana man was arrested for allegedly shooting and wounding a 14-year-old girl playing hide-and-seek on his property, officials said. Deputies responded to a shooting early Sunday morning at a home in Starks, located near the border of Louisiana and Texas, the Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s…



#starks #davidvandoyle #vandoyle #ralphyarl #kansascity #missouri #andrewlester #leemerritt #kaylingillis #kevinmonahan