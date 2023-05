Halle Bailey made waves when she was cast as Ariel in Disney’s 2023 take on *The Little Mermaid—*but according to director Rob Marshall and producer John DeLuca, the part was hers from the start. Bailey was the very first person to try out among hundreds of actresses during the audition process.…



#arielin #disney #robmarshall #johndeluca #halle #hollywood #bobiger #javierbardem #kingtriton #awkwafina