Morgan Wallen Cancels 6 Weeks of Shows on Voice Doctor’s Orders: ‘I Hate It’

Morgan Wallen shared some hard news with fans on Tuesday morning (May 9) in an Instagram video in which he revealed that he needs to take six weeks off from his current tour. “I’m just gonna go ahead and get straight to it. I got some bad news from my doctors at the Vanderbilt Voice Center…



#morganwallen #florida #jacksonville #westpalmbeach #tampa #hersheyparkstadium #hershey #metlifestadium #eastrutherford #austin