Even if Biden offers Republicans a short-term solution to raise the debt ceiling, McCarthy says he'll reject it: 'Let's just get this done now'

Speaker of the House Kevin McCarthy (R-CA). Drew Angerer/Getty Images Kevin McCarthy is meeting with Biden on Tuesday to discuss a debt ceiling solution. Ahead of the meeting, McCarthy told NBC he will not accept a short-term debt ceiling increase. The US could default on its debt as early as June…



#kevinmccarthy #chuckschumer #mitchmcconnell #hakeemjeffries #treasury #janetyellen #georgia #shaiakabas #bpc #russianroulette