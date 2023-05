ABC’s hospital drama The Good Doctor has been airing since 2017, but the show has suddenly caught the attention of the internet after a memorable scene went viral on TikTok, inspiring a surge of bizarre memes. The titular “good doctor” is Dr. Sean Murphy (Freddie Highmore), an autistic surgeon…



#abc #gooddoctor #tiktok #seanmurphy #freddiehighmore #dustinhoffman #rainman #highmore #jacksonhan #danieldaekim