The US says the FBI was able to disrupt a long-running Russian cyber espionage operation by inspecting FSB-linked Snake malware and decoding its communications

One of the Russian government’s most sophisticated long-running cyberespionage operations was hacked and disrupted by the FBI as part of a sprawling international effort, officials with the U.S. government announced Tuesday. The FBI operation dubbed “Medusa” targeted nearly 2o-year-old malware…



#russian #fbi #russianfederation #justicedepartment #nato #merrickgarland #rule41 #hafnium #cyclopsblink #lisamonaco