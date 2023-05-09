Bryan Kohberger's attorney fights with prosecutors over evidence

Bryan Kohberger's attorney recently filed court documents calling on prosecutors to turn over more evidence in the Idaho murders case. On May 4, Anne Taylor, the public defender representing Kohberger in the Idaho murders case filed a motion to compel discovery, calling on the court to require the…



#bryankohberger #idaho #annetaylor #pennsylvania #universityofidaho #kayleegoncalves #madisonmogen #ethanchapin #xanakernodle #jennifercoffindaffer