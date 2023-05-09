JUST IN: Liz Cheney Drops Brutal Anti-Trump Ad To Air Against His CNN Town Hall

JUST IN: Liz Cheney Drops Brutal Anti-Trump Ad To Air Against His CNN Town Hall

Upworthy

Published

Former Wyoming Republican Congresswoman Liz Cheney has dropped a brutal new ad to air in New Hampshire just in time for ex-President Donald Trump’s CNN town hall. Last week, CNN announced that Trump will be getting his very own town hall event on May 10, moderated by Kaitlan Collins and staged at…

#wyoming #lizcheney #newhampshire #donaldtrump #trump #kaitlancollins #stanselmcollege #henryenrique #capitol #bretbaier

Full Article