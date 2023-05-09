CNBC anchor Hadley Gamble, who accused former NBCUniversal CEO Jeff Shell of sexual harassment, leaving company
Published
Hadley Gamble, the CNBC anchor who accused former NBCUniversal CEO Jeff Shell of sexual harassment and sex discrimination, is leaving the company, a spokesperson for the financial news network said Tuesday. “Gamble has been a distinguished journalist for more than a decade for CNBC, undertaking…
#hadleygamble #nbcuniversal #jeffshell #middleeast #comcast #suzannemckie #jeffreyshell #comcastcorporation #capitalconnection #unitedarabemirates