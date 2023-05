A jury found former President Donald Trump liable in civil court for sexually abusing writer E. Jean Carroll in a department store in the 1990s, but unanimously rejected her claim that Trump raped her, the New York Times and CNN reported Tuesday. The jury in New York federal court reportedly…



