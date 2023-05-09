Jury found Donald Trump liable for sexually abusing E. Jean Carroll and awards her $5 million

Former President Donald Trump (left) and E. Jean Carroll (right). Getty/Getty A Manhattan jury found Donald Trump liable for the sexual abuse of E. Jean Carroll. Carroll's lawsuit stemmed from her allegation that Trump raped her in the mid-1990s. Trump denied Carroll's claim and said she made it…



#donaldtrump #ejeancarroll #manhattan #carroll #trump #elle #bergdorf #goodman #robertakaplan #joetacopina