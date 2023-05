Joe Kapp, the "toughest Chicano" and first Latino football player to take a team to the Super Bowl, died Monday at the age of 85. Kapp passed away following a long bout with dementia, according to a statement from his alma mater, the University of California, Berkeley. A native of New Mexico whose…



