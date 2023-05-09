Chicago Police Advise Business Owners To Install Shatter-Resistant Glass Shields Amid String Of Break-Ins Authored by Ryan Morgan via The Epoch Times, The Chicago Police Department recently advised businesses in its 14th District to install special shatter-proof glass window protectors to keep…



#ryanmorgan #epochtimes #offender #cpd #armorplast #riotglass #bradcampbell #ntdnews #14thdistrict #tamerjaradat