Dianne Feinstein is on her way back to Washington after being sidelined with shingles: report

Dianne Feinstein. Zach Gibson/Getty Images Sen. Dianne Feinstein is traveling back to Washington, DC. Feinstein had been away from the Capitol for several months after she contracted shingles. While away, some of her Democratic colleagues called for her to resign. Sen. Dianne Feinstein is on her…



#diannefeinstein #washingtondc #feinstein #capitol #dems #bluesky #deanphillips #chuckschumer #judiciarycommittee #republicans