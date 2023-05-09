Watch Kelly Clarkson Deliver Soulful Rendition of Eva Cassidy’s ‘Bridge Over Troubled Water’

Kelly Clarkson took fans back to the ’90s for the Tuesday (May 9) episode of The Kelly Clarkson Show, performing the Eva Cassidy version of Simon & Garfunkel‘s signature hit “Bridge Over Trouble” for the opening Kellyoke segment. Related Kelly Clarkson, Kim Petras, TWICE & More to Headline ‘Today’…



#kellyclarkson #kellyclarksonshow #evacassidy #simongarfunkels #kellyoke #kimpetras #grammy #cassidy #paulsimon #bluesalley