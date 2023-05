Arizona Republican Kari Lake, the outspoken Donald Trump supporter eyeing a run for the Senate, is planning to meet with at least a half-dozen U.S. senators and officials from the Senate GOP’s campaign arm this week in Washington, D.C. The Thursday visit, confirmed by a spokesperson for Lake, is…



#arizona #karilake #donaldtrump #lake #kyrstensinema #democrat #rubengallego #trump #republicans #stevedaines