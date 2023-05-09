Rep. George Santos charged by Justice Department, sources say

ViewThe scandal-plagued new Republican lawmaker Rep. George Santos has been charged by the Department of Justice and could surrender in court as early as this week, according to multiple reports citing sources familiar with the matter.
NBC reported, citing sources, that it could be a court in Long Island, New York where...
ViewThe scandal-plagued new Republican lawmaker Rep. George Santos has been charged by the Department of Justice and could surrender in court as early as this week, according to multiple reports citing sources familiar with the matter.