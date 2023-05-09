Ukraine's special operators have been 'taking it to the Russians,' the head of US Special Operations Command says

Ukrainian special operators train with Romanian and US Army Special Forces soldiers in Romania in May 2021. Romanian army/Capt. Roxana Davidovits Ukrainian special operators have been putting their US-provided training to use against Russia. Those troops have helped shape the battlefield and…



#romanian #usarmyspecialforces #romania #roxanadavidovits #ukraine #russian #usarmy #usgreenberets #crimeanpeninsula #prorussian