Mammoth snow year has lifted half the West out of drought and promises to raise parched Lake Powell by 60 feet
Published
Nearly half of the U.S. West has emerged from drought this spring, but the welcome wet conditions haven’t entirely replenished the region, scientists said Tuesday. Hydrologists from the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration said deep snowpack across much of the West will bring short-term…
#lakepowell #lakemeadreservoirs #sierranevada #rockymountains #josephcasola #noaa #casola #coloradoriver #arizona #nevada