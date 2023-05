After her husband died last year, she wrote a children’s book on grief. Now she’s charged with murder in his death. Kouri Richins, 33, was arrested Monday and is accused in charging documents of poisoning her husband with a lethal dose of fentanyl at their home in Kamas, a small mountain town near…



#kouririchins #kamas #parkcity #ericrichins #richins #skyelazaro