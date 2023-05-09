The 10 most expensive reported home sales in Saratoga the week of May 1

A house in Saratoga that sold for $4.7 million tops the list of the most expensive residential real estate sales in Saratoga in the past two weeks. In total, 11 residential real estate sales were recorded in the area during the past two weeks, with an average price of $3.4 million. The average…



#saratoga #harleighdrive #ravenwooddrive #beaumontavenue #garnettcourt #oakway #arroyodearguello #braemardrive #vickeryavenue #marionroad