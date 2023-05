Years before everyone was being impressed with the human-like text output of ChatGPT and other generative AI systems, IBM's Watson was blowing our minds on Jeopardy. IBM's cognitive computing project famously dominated its human opponents, but the company had much larger long-term goals, such as…



#ibm #jeopardy #watsonx #nvidia #aifoundations #nasa #reimaginingwatson #watsonxai