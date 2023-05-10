Why battery, not rape? E. Jean Carroll's own testimony against Donald Trump helps explain Manhattan verdict

Upworthy

A smiling E. Jean Carroll leaves federal court in Manhattan after her verdict finding Donald Trump civilly liable for sexually abusing her. Seth Wenig/AP A federal jury in Manhattan found Donald Trump liable for sexually abusing E. Jean Carroll. The jury found Trump more likely than not abused…

