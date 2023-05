Fox has opted not to renew drama series “Fantasy Island” for a third season, the network announced on Tuesday, one day after airing its second season finale. It’s the same strategy they took with the Mayim Bialik-led sitcom “Call Me Kat,” after its third season finale failed to draw sufficient…



#fantasyisland #callmekat #mjakuda #3rdwivesclub #fantasyislands #thewrap #accused #roselynsánchez #kiarabarnes #johngabrielrodriquez