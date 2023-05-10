UVeye, which uses computer vision and AI for vehicle inspections, raised a $100M Series D led by Hanaco VC, a source says at an ~$800M valuation

UVeye’s automated vehicle inspection technology may have started out as a system to detect security threats, but the six-year-old Israeli startup has found deep interest and investment from the automotive sector. The company, which uses a combination of computer vision and machine learning to…



#uveye #israeli #hanaco #telaviv #gmventures #carmax #wrberkleycorporation #fitventureslp #amirhever #newjersey