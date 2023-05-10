Trump may have shot himself in the foot by not testifying in the E. Jean Carroll sexual abuse case because its 'very hard' to win without even showing up,…
Published
Former President Donald Trump appears in court for his arraignment, Tuesday, April 4, 2023, in New York. (Steven Hirsch/New York Post via AP, Pool) A Manhattan jury found Donald Trump liable for sexually abusing E. Jean Carroll on Tuesday. Trump declined to testify in person at the trial and…
#donaldtrump #stevenhirsch #manhattan #ejeancarroll #trump #ireland #elle #neamarahmani #carroll #bergdorf