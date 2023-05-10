McCarthy says no ‘new movement’ on debt ceiling deal after Biden meeting

A high-stakes White House conference between congressional leaders and President Biden yielded little progress in ending the debt ceiling deadlock Tuesday, with House Speaker Kevin McCarthy saying there was no “new movement” in anyone’s positions — while the commander-in-chief threatened to invoke…



#kevinmccarthy #14thamendment #larrytribe #chuckschumer #mitchmcconnell #hakeemjeffries #treasury #janetyellen #kentucky #ovaloffice