NEW YORK — This Buddy Holly no longer has to sigh, “That’ll be the day.” A petit basset griffon Vendéen named for the late rock ‘n’ roll legend won won best in show at the Westminster Kennel Club dog show Tuesday night, a first for his rabbit-hunting breed. Buddy Holly bested six other finalists…



#buddyholly #americankennelclub #pbgv #janicehayes #rummie #pekingese #australian #cider #vendée #gavinrobertson