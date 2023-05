Oil prices dipped on Wednesday, stalling a three-day rally, as an unexpected rise in U.S. oil inventories sparked demand concerns, while investors awaited U.S. inflation data to gauge the next rate decision in the top oil consuming nation. dropped 52 cents, or 0.7%, to $76.92 a barrel at 0455 GMT,…



#eias #priyankasachdeva #phillipnovapteltd #newyorkfed #johnwilliams #opec #energyministry #saudiarabia #alberta