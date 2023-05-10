News24.com | Meet the parent: Robert De Niro welcomes seventh child at 79
Published
Robert De Niro has become a father again at the age of 79, the Raging Bull actor said in a recent interview.Full Article
Published
Robert De Niro has become a father again at the age of 79, the Raging Bull actor said in a recent interview.Full Article
Oscar winner Robert De Niro premiered his latest film, a comedy called "About My Father", in New York on Tuesday..
Robert De Niro
Welcomes 7th Child , at Age 79.
A representative for the actor confirmed
the birth of his seventh..