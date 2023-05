Tim Sweeney, the CEO of Epic Games, is bullish on the metaverse. Epic Games Tim Sweeney on Tuesday mocked the notion that the metaverse is dead. "The metaverse is dead!" he jokingly tweeted. He then invited 600 million VR gamers to an "online wake." But Sweeney is a long-term supporter of the…



#timsweeney #epicgames #vr #sweeney #fortnite #vrchat #timsweeneyepic #edzitron #ezpr #sony