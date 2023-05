FC Barcelona and Sergio Busquets have officially announced the captain's departure from the club at the end of the season. Busquets' contract expires on June 30. On Tuesday, MARCA reported that the number '5' had already informed the club that he would move on in the summer after almost 15 years…



