Ahead of the announcement at I/O 2023 tomorrow, Google has released an ad that features NBA stars with the Pixel Fold. “Google Pixel x NBA: The Greatest Watch Party” runs for 2:37 and features multiple, high-res looks at the Pixel Fold. This video might have been released prematurely. The Google…



#google #nba #pixelfold #googlepixel #greatestwatchparty #giannisantetokounmpo #googlecamera #nbafinals #youtubetv #mvp