The Collapse Of The West's "Business Model" Authored by James Howard Kunstler via DailyReckoning.com, “Much of the social history of the Western world, over the past three decades, has been a history of replacing what worked with what sounded good.” - Thomas Sowell Historians of the future,…



#jameshowardkunstler #dailyreckoningcom #westernciv #mexican #riogrande #usstatedepartment #unitednations #tylerdurden #05102023