[1/2] A Ford Ranger Raptor is seen at a Ford event in Michigan, U.S., May 5, 2023. REUTERS/Joe White DETROIT, May 10 (Reuters) - Ford Motor Co (F.N) on Wednesday unveiled the latest addition to its muscle truck franchise - a Ranger Raptor midsize pickup with a 405-horsepower engine and a…



#fordrangerraptor #ford #michigan #joewhite #detroit #fordmotorcofn #rangerraptor #fordranger #jimbaumbick #fordblue