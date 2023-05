Elon Musk discussed the planned Twitter features in a tweet. Aly Song/Reuters Elon Musk says calls and encrypted messages are coming to Twitter. Musk announced the new features on Tuesday via a tweet. The CEO said the first version of encrypted messages should launch on Wednesday. Elon Musk says…



#elonmusk #twitter #alysongreuters #metaowned #whatsapp #android #google #johncarmack