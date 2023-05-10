Prince Harry victim of "frankly appalling" and "illegal" tabloid tactics

Prince Harry was targeted with "the most intrusive" and "blatantly unlawful" tabloid newsgathering tactics after Princess Diana's death, his lawyer told the High Court. The Duke of Sussex is suing Mirror Group Newspapers on historic allegations of phone hacking between 1995 and 2011. The publisher…



#princessdiana #highcourt #dukeofsussex #dailymirror #sundaymirror #royalcourtsofjustice #davidsherborne #princecharles #princewilliam #katemiddleton