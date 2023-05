WASHINGTON — Consumer prices in the United States accelerated in April after months of declines, with measures of underlying inflation suggesting that rising costs could persist for months to come. Prices rose 0.4% from March to April, the government said Wednesday, up from 0.1% from February to…



